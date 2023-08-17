Sheffield police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on Shirecliffe Road in Parkwood Springs

A sex assault in the middle of a busy Sheffield street in broad daylight has sparked a police investigation.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out after the incident on Shirecliffe Road, in Parkwood Springs.

The force said in a statement said: "It is reported a man approached a woman on her own on Shirecliffe Road in the Parkwood Springs area of the city where he is said to have stroked her arm and attempted to kiss her.

"Despite the victim declining him numerous times he reportedly kissed her on the cheek."

They have issued a description of the man as white, aged over 50, about 5ft 8in tall, balding hair, and of a medium build.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the man described to come forward. The reported incident was on Friday, June 23 at about 5.30pm.

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 829 of August, 10 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/