A 12-year-old boy has now been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Marcia Grant, who died after being hit by a car in a Sheffield suburb earlier this week.

In a statement released a few moments ago (Friday, April 7) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the boy is now due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court tomorrow (Saturday, April 8), charged with Ms Grant’s murder.

The boy cannot be identified for legal reasons.

A force spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday 5 April to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area.

“A 60-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Please note that juvenile defendants cannot be identified. If you identify the individual, or post information that could identify the individual, you are breaking the law.”