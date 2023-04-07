News you can trust since 1887
Marcia Grant Greenhill: Boy, 12, charged with murder of woman following crash in Sheffield suburb

A 12-year-old boy has now been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Marcia Grant, who died after being hit by a car in a Sheffield suburb earlier this week.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 09:39 BST

In a statement released a few moments ago (Friday, April 7) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the boy is now due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court tomorrow (Saturday, April 8), charged with Ms Grant’s murder.

The boy cannot be identified for legal reasons.

A force spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday 5 April to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area.

“A 60-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Please note that juvenile defendants cannot be identified. If you identify the individual, or post information that could identify the individual, you are breaking the law.”

The collision is understood to have happened on Hemper Lane, and the junction with Reney Drive.