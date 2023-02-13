Police continue to hunt a man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Sheffield after reportedly offering her a free Prime energy drink.

An appeal has been launched for the public to come forward with ‘any information, no matter how small or insignificant’ following the attack on February 8 at around 8am while the 13-year-old walked through a wooded area in Chapeltown. South Yorkshire Police has released details of the route the girl took.

The victim was walking through woodland near to what is locally known as the ‘duck pond’ and Charlton Brook, close to Chambers Valley Road. The route the victim is understood to have taken exits onto Arundel Road/Sussex Road and is a popular shortcut for many dog walkers, school pupils and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was here a man reportedly approached her and attempted to speak to her before sexually assaulting her. The youngster’s mum said the culprit attempted to offer her daughter a free bottle of Prime energy drink. She branded him a “vile man” and a “sick person”.

Police are appealing for 'any information, no matter how small or insignificant' following a sex attack on a 13-year-old girl as she walked through woodland near to what is locally known as the ‘duck pond’ and Charlton Brook, close to Chambers Valley Road, in Chapeltown.

Detective Constable Ailish White said: “From our enquiries so far, we believe this route through the woods is used by many people, particularly in the mornings by students heading to school and people out walking their dogs.

“We’re sharing details of the route we believe the victim took that morning and some key images from the area to hopefully jog someone’s memory. Were you walking through the woods last Wednesday morning at around 8am? Were you in the area of Arundel Road or Sussex Road and did you see anything suspicious?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any detail, no matter how small or insignificant, could be really important.”

On Friday, police also released an e-fit of a man they want to identify and are asking the public to think if they use the route off Charlton Brook often and if they have seen the man there before.

This is the route the victim took when she was assaulted on February 8 at around 8am. Do you know the area? Did you see anything suspicious?