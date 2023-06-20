Police cordoned off a quiet street in a leafy Sheffield suburb after a man was injured and taken to hospital.​​​​​​​

Officers said the victim was helping with enquiries following the incident on Chelsea Road, Nether Edge, at lunchtime on Tuesday, June 20. The street was cordoned off for several hours. Detectives were conducting house-to-house enquiries and a Crime Scene Investigation van attended.

A second police van was parked up next to a large trailer. Uniformed officers were examining its load, which included including a Land Rover, a motorcycle, machinery and several pieces of stonework, among other items. Neighbours said it had been there for two days. One said any police activity was highly unusual on such a quiet cul-de-sac, where large houses are set back from the street. Chelsea Road has an entrance on to Chelsea Park, it ends at David Baldwin Way, a new development of flats on the site of Baldwin’s Omega banqueting suite.