Shots fired on two Sheffield streets 13 minutes apart in what detectives believe are 'linked' incidents

Two shootings were carried out on Sheffield streets within 13 minutes of each other last night, and detectives now say they believe the incidents are ‘linked’.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 8pm on Thursday, January 26 to a report of shots fired at the Sugar Xpress takeaway on Firth Park Road in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

Around 13 minutes later, officers were called to another report of shots fired at a vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, Nether Edge which was left damaged.

A spokesperson for the force said ‘no-one was injured in either incident and no arrests have been made’.

A resident of Nether Edge has shared the noise of a shooting on Machon Bank last night was "like a Tommy gun".

“Following enquiries and a thorough investigation including a trawl of both scenes, the two discharges are suspected to be linked at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Specialist officers from the Armed Crime Team are already pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Slater, leading the investigation, said: “We understand that these two incidents last night will have caused some concern in the community and would like to reassure those nearby that we believe it to have been targeted and we’re doing all we can to find those responsible.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in what was a reckless act and we’re dedicated to finding who may have been responsible.

“A huge amount of lines of enquiry have already been followed up and we’re now appealing for anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – to get in touch.”

A police cordon with a the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting on Machon Bank remained in place this morning, and Firth Park Road is also currently closed.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything, has any dashcam footage or may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact police using their live chat or online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 877 of January 26, 2023.