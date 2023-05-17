Two boys aged 17 have appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man, who suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident on a city estate last week.

The two boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, who died after being stabbed while on Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke on Monday, May 8, 2023.

They both appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, earlier today (Wednesday, May 17, 2023).

The defendants, both of whom were dressed in pale grey tracksuits, spoke only to confirm their names.

Pleas were not entered during the brief hearing, and both defendants were remanded into custody until their next appearance at the court, which has been scheduled for August 2023.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out to the incident on Smelter Wood Drive at around 1pm on Monday, May 8, after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted.

Upon arrival, Mr Abdul-Basit was found with critical injuries, and despite the best efforts of medical professionals he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to pass it on to South Yorkshire Police’s investigation team, which you can do by visiting the website for their Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) here: https://orlo.uk/60Y7D.