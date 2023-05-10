Part of Westfield Centre was taped off on Monday and South Yorkshire Police has now revealed why.
The force said that at around 1.30pm on Monday May 8, a report was received of a man having been seen in the Westfield area with a weapon, believed to have been a chainsaw.
Later the force was informed that a man had arrived at hospital with a suspected stab wound to his leg. He has since been released from hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said: “A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.
“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and section 18 wounding; he also remains in police custody.
“Officers are continuing with their enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”