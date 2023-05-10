News you can trust since 1887
Westfield: Police seal off part of Sheffield estate after stabbing and reports of man with chainsaw

Part of a Sheffield estate was sealed off by the police following a stabbing and reports of a man armed with a chainsaw.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 10th May 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 08:25 BST

Part of Westfield Centre was taped off on Monday and South Yorkshire Police has now revealed why.

The force said that at around 1.30pm on Monday May 8, a report was received of a man having been seen in the Westfield area with a weapon, believed to have been a chainsaw.

Later the force was informed that a man had arrived at hospital with a suspected stab wound to his leg. He has since been released from hospital.

Police sealed off part of the Westfield estate in Sheffield after a stabbing a reports of a man armed with a chainsaw

South Yorkshire Police said: “A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and section 18 wounding; he also remains in police custody.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 445 of May 8.