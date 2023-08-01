The sex attack took place in broad daylight near to a Sheffield beauty spot.

A hunt is underway to find a man responsible for a sexual assault committed in broad daylight near to a Sheffield beauty spot.

Police are today (Tuesday, August 1, 2023) appealing for witnesses to the sex attack reported to have taken place in the Attercliffe area of the city on June 14, 2023.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Between 5pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, June 14, it is reported that a woman in her 20s – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – was approached by an unknown man on the bridge over Attercliffe Moorings, close to Coleridge Road.

"She was then sexually assaulted by the man on land near to Attercliffe Moorings, before he left the scene.

"The suspect has been described as being possibly Asian, of very slim build, with a black moustache and black hair. He is believed to have been wearing a checked blue and white T-shirt.

"It is believed that, given the time of day, that there may have been witnesses close to the area who may have seen something that could help with the ongoing investigation."

Anyone who was in the area and has any information about the incident, is asked to please contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 850 of June 14, 2023.

Any motorists who were travelling along Coleridge Road who may have seen something, or have dashcam footage, are also asked to get in touch.

You can submit dashcam footage to [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide any personal information, you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence.

