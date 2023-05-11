The 19-year-old man who died as a result of a stabbing in Stradbroke, Sheffield has been named by police as Adam Abdul-Basit.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Smelter Wood Drive on Monday, May 8, following reports of an assault. Adam was found at the scene having sustained critical injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge confirmed. A post-mortem examination confirmed Adam died of a single stab wound to his chest.

Earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police revealed they had arrested a 49-year-old man in connection to the murder investigation, but he was subsequently released without charge. Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell asked the public to “please be mindful of what is shared on social media” during the family’s grieving period.

DCI Etheridge, the senior officer leading the investigation, said: ““I would urge anybody with information that can help the investigation to please come forward. If you have CCTV that could have captured the incident or if you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have captured it on dash cam, please get in touch.”

Information can be submitted directly to police by using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) or calling 101 quoting incident number 409 of May 8 2023.