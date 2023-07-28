A 20-year-old man is set to appear at court today, charged with the murder of 'well loved' Richard Wheeler, who was fatally assaulted near to a Sheffield pub earlier this month.

Liam Jones, of Morland Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Friday, July 28, 2023).

Mr Jones has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance.

Richard Wheeler died on Tuesday, July 25, after being fatally assaulted near to the Bessemer pub while on a night out in Sheffield city centre

On Monday, July 17, Jones appeared at the same court charged with two counts of Section 18 assault, one count of Section 20 assault, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon. He was further charged with murder yesterday (Thursday, July 27, 2023).

Emergency services were called to Orchard Lane at around 11.10pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023 following reports there had been an altercation and a man had been assaulted near to The Bessemer pub in Sheffield city centre.

The victim, 56-year-old Richard Wheeler, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but on Tuesday (July 25) he sadly died from his injuries.