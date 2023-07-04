News you can trust since 1887
Friends of Abbeyfield Park to build history-inspired outdoor pizza oven for food events

The Friends of Abbeyfield Park is planning to build a history-inspired outdoor pizza oven to feed the community at its popular events.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

The group of volunteers has looked after the park and its facilities, in Burngreave, since 1996.

It recently submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council for an external brick bread oven to be used for outdoor food sharing events in the rear yard of the 19th century Abbeyfield House.

It would be constructed using the site’s existing foundations and finished with reclaimed heritage brick.

Entrance to Abbeyfield Park. The Friends of Abbeyfield Park is planning to build a history-inspired outdoor pizza oven to feed the community at its popular events.
In the application, the group said the existing brick wall was thought to be historically part of a large Victorian boundary wall marking different sections of the gardens.

To read the plans in full or comment, visit the council’s planning portal here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RWAQLPNYLB000

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilVictorian