Friends of Abbeyfield Park to build history-inspired outdoor pizza oven for food events

The Friends of Abbeyfield Park is planning to build a history-inspired outdoor pizza oven to feed the community at its popular events.

The group of volunteers has looked after the park and its facilities, in Burngreave, since 1996.

It recently submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council for an external brick bread oven to be used for outdoor food sharing events in the rear yard of the 19th century Abbeyfield House.

It would be constructed using the site’s existing foundations and finished with reclaimed heritage brick.

In the application, the group said the existing brick wall was thought to be historically part of a large Victorian boundary wall marking different sections of the gardens.