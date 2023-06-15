South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to the incident by a concerned member of the public who called the force to report a boy being chased on land near to Severnside Place, Woodhouse.
The alarm was raised at around 10.10pm and officers deployed to the village located a boy with stab wounds. He was then taken to hospital.
No arrests have been made over the stabbing yet.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called by a member of the public at 10.10pm yesterday (June 14) to report a teenage boy being chased on land near to Severnside Place in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield.
“Officers attended and located a 17-year-old boy who had received stab wounds and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment.
“His injuries were not thought to be life-changing and he has since been discharged.”