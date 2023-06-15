A boy, aged 17, was taken to hospital after being stabbed in an attack after being chased in a Sheffield village.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to the incident by a concerned member of the public who called the force to report a boy being chased on land near to Severnside Place, Woodhouse.

The alarm was raised at around 10.10pm and officers deployed to the village located a boy with stab wounds. He was then taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made over the stabbing yet.

A boy, 17, was stabbed in Woodhouse, Sheffield, after being chased (Photo: archive image)

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called by a member of the public at 10.10pm yesterday (June 14) to report a teenage boy being chased on land near to Severnside Place in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield.

“Officers attended and located a 17-year-old boy who had received stab wounds and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment.

“His injuries were not thought to be life-changing and he has since been discharged.”

“Officers are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information to come forward,” the force added.