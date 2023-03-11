Police have revealed that officers in Sheffield are investigating another shooting.

Although the gun attack was reported on Tuesday, February 28, South Yorkshire Police only disclosed details of the shooting yesterday.

The force revealed there was a ‘reported firearms discharge’ in the Springvale Walk area of Upperthorpe.

No injuries were reported but a police probe into the incident led to the arrest of two suspects – men aged 21 and 47, who were help on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before being bailed.

An investigation has been launched into a shooting in the Springvale Walk area of Upperthorpe, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with a reported firearms discharge in Sheffield last month.

“Police were called at 6.08pm on Tuesday, February 28 following reports that shots had been fired in the Springvale Walk area of the city. Nobody was injured during the incident.

“Two men, aged 47 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.”

Both have been bailed pending further enquiries,” the force added.

“Our Armed Crime Team are continuing their investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact us,” police said.