Callow Drive: Family release photo of murder victim Abdullah Hassan after shooting on Sheffield estate

This is the man shot dead in a gun attack on a Sheffield estate over the Easter weekend.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:21 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 07:21 BST

Abdullah Hassan, aged 25, was killed in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley at around 1.30am on Sunday, April 9. Efforts were made to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

There has been a huge police presence in Gleadless Valley as detectives work to establish who was involved in the gun attack. As of last night, no arrests had been made.

Abdullah Hassan was shot dead in a gun attack in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley over the Easter weekend

Abdullah’s loved ones have described him as “a massive pillar in our family”. They said “it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances”.

They added: “There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 74 of April 9.