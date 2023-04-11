Abdullah Hassan, aged 25, was killed in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley at around 1.30am on Sunday, April 9. Efforts were made to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.
There has been a huge police presence in Gleadless Valley as detectives work to establish who was involved in the gun attack. As of last night, no arrests had been made.
Abdullah’s loved ones have described him as “a massive pillar in our family”. They said “it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances”.
They added: “There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.”