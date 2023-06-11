The Moor: Huge police presence and cordon in place on busy Sheffield city centre shopping area
A huge police presence and a cordon is in place around a section of a busy Sheffield city centre shopping area this morning.
Published 11th Jun 2023, 07:25 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 08:19 BST
The cordon is in place on The Moor, from the top of the shopping area and up to the old Debenhams department store.
At least four police vehicles, including a van, were present at the scene earlier today.
The nature of the incident is not yet known, and South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.
Further details to follow.