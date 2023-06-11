News you can trust since 1887
The Moor: Huge police presence and cordon in place on busy Sheffield city centre shopping area

A huge police presence and a cordon is in place around a section of a busy Sheffield city centre shopping area this morning.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th Jun 2023, 07:25 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 08:19 BST

The cordon is in place on The Moor, from the top of the shopping area and up to the old Debenhams department store.

At least four police vehicles, including a van, were present at the scene earlier today.

The nature of the incident is not yet known, and South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

The scene on The Moor earlier today. Picture courtesy of Tom Cain and Danny Morley via Sheffield OnlineThe scene on The Moor earlier today. Picture courtesy of Tom Cain and Danny Morley via Sheffield Online
The scene on The Moor earlier today. Picture courtesy of Tom Cain and Danny Morley via Sheffield Online

Further details to follow.

