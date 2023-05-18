A forensic officer has carried out an examination of a Sheffield street this evening after shots were fired.

A forensic officer carried out crime scene investigation work on Palgrave Road, in the Southey area of Sheffield, this evening.

South Yorkshire Police was called to the street last night (May 17) just after 8.30pm to reports of shots being fired. The force has said the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a black Ford Kuga, which was later found burnt out nearby on Holgate Road. No one has been injured and no one has yet been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crime scene investigator arrived on scene at approximately 6pm today, where a small cordon remained in place on Palgrave Road, up to the junction with Meynell Road.

Crime scene investigators carried out work on Palgrave Road, Sheffield, this evening, following reports of shots being fired last night.

Despite the cordon, children continued to play in the street under supervision from parents, and were seen chatting to the officers guarding the scene.

In a statement earlier today, Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alec Gibbons said the investigation ‘continues at pace’. A number of officers remain in the area to carry out their work, and additional patrols are in place to provide residents with reassurance.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with the investigation to get in touch. You can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1140 of May 17. Video footage can be emailed to [email protected]