A man left fighting for his life after he was attacked near a pub on a night out in Sheffield city centre has died.

Richard Wheeler, aged in his 50s, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted close to The Bessemer pub in the Leopold Street/ Orchard Lane area, at around 11.10pm on Saturday, July 15.

South Yorkshire Police said at the time that officers were deployed following reports of an altercation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Married Mr Wheeler was taken to hospital and has tragically since lost his fight for life.

Richard Wheeler lost his fight for life in hospital after he was attacked in Sheffield city centre

Liam Jones, 20, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, appeared in court before Mr Wheeler’s death charged with two counts of Section 18 assault, one count of Section 20 assault, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Mr Wheeler and his family before he passed away posted an update today in which news of the tragedy was announced.

Tributes have poured in online for the keen runner, cyclist, Sheffield Wednesday fan and a supporter of the New England Patriots American Football team based in the Greater Boston area of the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summing up the feelings, Ian Johnson said: “R.I.P Richard Wheeler, Fly high my friend. No one should go out socialising and not return.”

Paul Allen was among those to also pay his respects to his long-time friend.

He said: “Richard Wheeler you were my friend for over 35 years before you were taken from us…

“Even after I left Sheffield every time I would see you, you would say to me “will we not see you again pal?”. Every time you said that I would reply you would, but now I won't ever see you again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ado Enzo added: “RIP Richard Wheeler, a true gent, a proper down to earth man. And one of us. Rest easy my pal Will Always be in our thoughts.”

Dean Hallas posted: “Richard Wheeler, what a privilege and pleasure to called you a mate for over 30 years. The World Cup trip in 1998, the Blackpool weekends and loads more. I will never forget any of them because I had such a top lad with me. Fly safe my old mate Dickie.”

Jim O'Rourke described him as “a truly great and giving man that always had a smile and a witty joke”. He said he “will be truly missed”.