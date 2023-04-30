News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007
23 minutes ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
3 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
22 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
22 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday

Queens Road Sheffield: Police called over suspected shooting in Heeley after bang is heard during altercation

There was a major police response in Sheffield last night after officers were called to the scene of a suspected shooting.

By Robert Cumber
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

An altercation reportedly broke out between two groups of men near the Heeley Bank Antique Centre on Queens Road, close to the junction with London Road, and a bang was heard by witnesses, which they believed to have been a firearm discharge. People in the area reported seeing armed police on the street after officers were called to the scene at around 10pm yesterday, Saturday, April 29, while the police helicopter could be heard overhead for some time.

South Yorkshire Police today said officers had attended the scene but by the time they arrived the two groups had left the area and no evidence of a firearm discharge could be found. A spokesperson for the force added: “CCTV and footage checks are now being conducted, and witnesses are being spoken to in order to establish exactly what happened.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Queens Road, near the junction with London Road, in Heeley, Sheffield, where police were called to a suspected shooting after witnesses reported hearing a bang during an altercation between two groups of men. Police said no evidence of a firearm discharge had yet been found at the scene.Queens Road, near the junction with London Road, in Heeley, Sheffield, where police were called to a suspected shooting after witnesses reported hearing a bang during an altercation between two groups of men. Police said no evidence of a firearm discharge had yet been found at the scene.
Queens Road, near the junction with London Road, in Heeley, Sheffield, where police were called to a suspected shooting after witnesses reported hearing a bang during an altercation between two groups of men. Police said no evidence of a firearm discharge had yet been found at the scene.