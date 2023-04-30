An altercation reportedly broke out between two groups of men near the Heeley Bank Antique Centre on Queens Road, close to the junction with London Road, and a bang was heard by witnesses, which they believed to have been a firearm discharge. People in the area reported seeing armed police on the street after officers were called to the scene at around 10pm yesterday, Saturday, April 29, while the police helicopter could be heard overhead for some time.
South Yorkshire Police today said officers had attended the scene but by the time they arrived the two groups had left the area and no evidence of a firearm discharge could be found. A spokesperson for the force added: “CCTV and footage checks are now being conducted, and witnesses are being spoken to in order to establish exactly what happened.”