News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Mark Nicholls Hillsborough Sheffield: Tributes paid to Emily Sanderson as murder suspect due in court

A murder suspect is due in court today over the death of a woman whose body was found in a house in Sheffield after she had been reported missing by her family.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 5th Jun 2023, 07:23 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 07:24 BST

Emily Sanderson, aged 48, was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, after not being seen or heard from since Friday, May 19. Her body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, on Tuesday, May 30.

A post mortem examination revealed that Emily, who was a mum, died as a result of head injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the weekend, 43-year-old Mark Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, was charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistartes' Court today.

Most Popular
Mark Nicholls is due to appear at court today accused of the murder of Emily Sanderson, whose body was found in a house in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, last week. She had been reported missing.Mark Nicholls is due to appear at court today accused of the murder of Emily Sanderson, whose body was found in a house in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, last week. She had been reported missing.
Mark Nicholls is due to appear at court today accused of the murder of Emily Sanderson, whose body was found in a house in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, last week. She had been reported missing.

A 40-year-old woman, arrested on Wednesday, May 31, on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains on police bail.

Tributes have been paid to Emily online following the discovery of her body.

Donna Thompson described her as a “great person” and Maxine Turner posted: “R.I.P my beautiful friend.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook, Zoe Quantrill added: “My heart goes out to all the family at this sad, sad time. She was one in a million and I will miss her deeply. Thinking of you all at this awful time. R.I.P Emily.”

Echoing her thoughts, Angie Hammond added: “R.I.P my beautiful friend. My heart is broken.”

Anyone with information about the death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 389 of May 30, 2023. Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by completing a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org