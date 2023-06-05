A murder suspect is due in court today over the death of a woman whose body was found in a house in Sheffield after she had been reported missing by her family.

Emily Sanderson, aged 48, was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, after not being seen or heard from since Friday, May 19. Her body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, on Tuesday, May 30.

A post mortem examination revealed that Emily, who was a mum, died as a result of head injuries.

Over the weekend, 43-year-old Mark Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, was charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistartes' Court today.

Tributes have been paid to Emily online following the discovery of her body.

Donna Thompson described her as a “great person” and Maxine Turner posted: “R.I.P my beautiful friend.”

Posting on Facebook, Zoe Quantrill added: “My heart goes out to all the family at this sad, sad time. She was one in a million and I will miss her deeply. Thinking of you all at this awful time. R.I.P Emily.”

Echoing her thoughts, Angie Hammond added: “R.I.P my beautiful friend. My heart is broken.”