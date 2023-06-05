Emily Sanderson, aged 48, was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, after not being seen or heard from since Friday, May 19. Her body was discovered in a property in Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, on Tuesday, May 30.
A post mortem examination revealed that Emily, who was a mum, died as a result of head injuries.
Over the weekend, 43-year-old Mark Nicholls, of Crofton Avenue, was charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistartes' Court today.
A 40-year-old woman, arrested on Wednesday, May 31, on suspicion of assisting offenders, remains on police bail.
Tributes have been paid to Emily online following the discovery of her body.
Donna Thompson described her as a “great person” and Maxine Turner posted: “R.I.P my beautiful friend.”
Posting on Facebook, Zoe Quantrill added: “My heart goes out to all the family at this sad, sad time. She was one in a million and I will miss her deeply. Thinking of you all at this awful time. R.I.P Emily.”
Echoing her thoughts, Angie Hammond added: “R.I.P my beautiful friend. My heart is broken.”
Anyone with information about the death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 389 of May 30, 2023. Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by completing a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org