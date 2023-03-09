A boy is in hospital today after a shooting on a Sheffield street.

The boy, aged 15, was shot in the leg in the incident which happened yesterday evening at Teynham Road, near Shirecliffe. Police were called to the scene at around 7.13pm last night.

Officers said today the boy was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, where he remains in a stable condition.

They say the investigation is ‘continuing at pace’ to identify those responsible and there will be a heightened police presence throughout the day as officers continue with enquiries.

A boy in hospital today after a shooting on Teynham Road, Sheffield. File picture shows a police van at a crime scene

South Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said: “I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern, especially given the age of the boy involved.

“Officers will remain in the area today as they continue their work. If you have any information which could help the investigation please speak to them.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or who were driving and may have dashcam footage.”

Police are appealing for information.

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 886 of March 8 when you get in touch.

You can access the force’s online portal on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ and dash-cam footage can be emailed to [email protected]