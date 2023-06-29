News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Washington Road, Sharrow: Gunman opens fire on Sheffield property in early-morning shooting

An increased police presence is in place in a Sheffield suburb this afternoon, following an early-morning shooting at a nearby property.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:46 BST

At around 1.40am this morning (Thursday, June 29, 2023), police were called to Washington Road, Sharrow, following reports that damage had been caused to the door of a property.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the reported shooting.

An increased police presence will be in place in the Sharrow area of Sheffield while enquiries are carried outAn increased police presence will be in place in the Sharrow area of Sheffield while enquiries are carried out
An increased police presence will be in place in the Sharrow area of Sheffield while enquiries are carried out
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

An SYP spokesperson said: "It is suspected that the damage was caused by a firearm and an investigation is underway. Nobody was injured during the incident.

"The local community will see an increased police presence while enquiries are carried out and detectives are keen to hear from anyone living in the area who may have seen or heard something suspicious between 1-2am this morning."

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone living near to Washington Road, Sharrow who may have seen or heard something suspicious between 1-2am this morning (Thursday, June 29, 2023)Detectives are keen to hear from anyone living near to Washington Road, Sharrow who may have seen or heard something suspicious between 1-2am this morning (Thursday, June 29, 2023)
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone living near to Washington Road, Sharrow who may have seen or heard something suspicious between 1-2am this morning (Thursday, June 29, 2023)

You can contact the force online, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 92 of June 29, 2023.

Anyone with video doorbell footage that you believe may be useful for the investigation, or if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, is asked to email this to officers via [email protected], quoting the same incident number.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you don’t want to give your personal details, you can provide this anonymously and in confidence to independent charity Crimestoppers via their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police2023PoliceShooting