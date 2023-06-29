An increased police presence is in place in a Sheffield suburb this afternoon, following an early-morning shooting at a nearby property.

At around 1.40am this morning (Thursday, June 29, 2023), police were called to Washington Road, Sharrow, following reports that damage had been caused to the door of a property.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the reported shooting.

An increased police presence will be in place in the Sharrow area of Sheffield while enquiries are carried out

An SYP spokesperson said: "It is suspected that the damage was caused by a firearm and an investigation is underway. Nobody was injured during the incident.

"The local community will see an increased police presence while enquiries are carried out and detectives are keen to hear from anyone living in the area who may have seen or heard something suspicious between 1-2am this morning."

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone living near to Washington Road, Sharrow who may have seen or heard something suspicious between 1-2am this morning (Thursday, June 29, 2023)

You can contact the force online, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 92 of June 29, 2023.

Anyone with video doorbell footage that you believe may be useful for the investigation, or if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, is asked to email this to officers via [email protected], quoting the same incident number.

