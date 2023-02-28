Two suspected murderers are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court today, Tuesday, February 28, after the death of Sarah Brierley at a property in the city’s Woodhouse neighbourhood.

Sarah Brierley, aged 49, was found dead inside a property on Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield, shortly after 8am, on February 20, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Officers arrested David Scott, aged 39, of Abbeyfield Road, near Burngreave, Sheffield, and Zoe Clark, aged 38, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield, on February 22, on suspicion of murdering Sarah Brierley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two accused were due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 25, and their case has since been committed to Sheffield Crown Court for a plea, trial and preparation hearing scheduled for today from 2pm.

Pictured is 49-year-old Sarah Brierley who was found dead at a property on Skelton Close, at Woodhouse, Sheffield, on February 20.

Police previously stated that a forensic post mortem examination confirmed that Sarah Brierley had died from serious head injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have also made further arrests including a 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman who were later released on bail.

Mr Scott was also charged with robbery and fraud by false representation in connection to earlier alleged incidents from February 5.

Senior investigating officer Andy Knowles previously said: “We are continuing our enquiries at pace to ensure that every piece of detail surrounding Sarah’s death is obtained and investigated. I continue to appeal that anyone with information about Sarah’s death gets in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man and a woman are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, today, Tuesday, February 28, accused of the murder of 49-year-old woman Sarah Brierley who was found dead at a property on Skelton Close, at Woodhouse, Sheffield, on February 20.

Anyone with information can contact police online via webchat at https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ or by calling 101 quoting incident 145 of February 20, 2023.