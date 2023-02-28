Sarah Brierley, aged 49, was found dead inside a property on Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield, shortly after 8am, on February 20, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Officers arrested David Scott, aged 39, of Abbeyfield Road, near Burngreave, Sheffield, and Zoe Clark, aged 38, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield, on February 22, on suspicion of murdering Sarah Brierley.
The two accused were due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 25, and their case has since been committed to Sheffield Crown Court for a plea, trial and preparation hearing scheduled for today from 2pm.
Police previously stated that a forensic post mortem examination confirmed that Sarah Brierley had died from serious head injuries.
Officers have also made further arrests including a 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman who were later released on bail.
Mr Scott was also charged with robbery and fraud by false representation in connection to earlier alleged incidents from February 5.
Senior investigating officer Andy Knowles previously said: “We are continuing our enquiries at pace to ensure that every piece of detail surrounding Sarah’s death is obtained and investigated. I continue to appeal that anyone with information about Sarah’s death gets in touch.”
Anyone with information can contact police online via webchat at https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ or by calling 101 quoting incident 145 of February 20, 2023.
Those with information can also remain anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on their website or by calling 0800 555 111.