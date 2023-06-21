A man is in hospital after arriving in A&E with stab wounds, following a reported assault in Chelsea Park, Sheffield, yesterday.
The man, who is in his 50s, remains in hospital today, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong, from Sheffield CID, said: “We understand that incidents like this are concerning but I want to reassure the public that our teams are working to understand the circumstances of what happened during this incident. As a result, the public may notice an increased police presence in the area while we conduct our enquiries and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to stop and speak to our officers.”
Officers set up a cordon on Chelsea Road in Nether Edge following the man's arrival in hospital. It is reported he was assaulted in Chelsea Park, which is accessed from the road.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police using their online portal, live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 525 of June 20.