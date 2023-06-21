A man is in hospital after arriving in A&E with stab wounds, following a reported assault in Chelsea Park, Sheffield, yesterday.

The man, who is in his 50s, remains in hospital today, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong, from Sheffield CID, said: “We understand that incidents like this are concerning but I want to reassure the public that our teams are working to understand the circumstances of what happened during this incident. As a result, the public may notice an increased police presence in the area while we conduct our enquiries and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to stop and speak to our officers.”

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were investigating a reported assault in Chelsea Park in Sheffield yesterday.

Officers set up a cordon on Chelsea Road in Nether Edge following the man's arrival in hospital. It is reported he was assaulted in Chelsea Park, which is accessed from the road.