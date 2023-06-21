News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Sheffield stabbing: Man hospitalised with stab wounds after reported attack in Chelsea Park

The man remains in hospital today.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:13 BST

A man is in hospital after arriving in A&E with stab wounds, following a reported assault in Chelsea Park, Sheffield, yesterday.

The man, who is in his 50s, remains in hospital today, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong, from Sheffield CID, said: “We understand that incidents like this are concerning but I want to reassure the public that our teams are working to understand the circumstances of what happened during this incident. As a result, the public may notice an increased police presence in the area while we conduct our enquiries and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to stop and speak to our officers.”

Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were investigating a reported assault in Chelsea Park in Sheffield yesterday.South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were investigating a reported assault in Chelsea Park in Sheffield yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were investigating a reported assault in Chelsea Park in Sheffield yesterday.

Officers set up a cordon on Chelsea Road in Nether Edge following the man's arrival in hospital. It is reported he was assaulted in Chelsea Park, which is accessed from the road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police using their online portal, live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 525 of June 20.

Related topics:SheffieldKnife crime