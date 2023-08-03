Police investigating an alleged rape in Sheffield city centre have made an arrest, police have confirmed today.
The arrest comes after officers launched an investigation into the incident, at a property in the city centre, which was reported in April.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a reported rape in Sheffield city centre in April. The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been bailed pending further enquiries while the investigation continues.”