News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
Ndiaye’s emotional goodbye message to United ahead of Marseille move
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Man, 26, arrested in ongoing Sheffield city centre rape investigation

A man has been bailed pending further enquires

By David Kessen
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:23 BST

Police investigating an alleged rape in Sheffield city centre have made an arrest, police have confirmed today.

The arrest comes after officers launched an investigation into the incident, at a property in the city centre, which was reported in April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a reported rape in Sheffield city centre in April. The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been bailed pending further enquiries while the investigation continues.”

Related topics:RapePoliceSheffield