The 32-year-old, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, is due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today

A woman has been charged with the murder of 74-year-old Sheffield man Roger Leadbeater, who was stabbed to death while out walking his dog in the city.

Roger Leadbeater, aged 74, was stabbed to death while out walking his dog in Westfield, Sheffield. Emma Borrowy, 32, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, has been charged with his murder

Emma Borrowy, aged 32, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Saturday, August 12.

'Beloved' springer spaniel dog stayed by dying man's side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while walking his beloved springer spaniel, Max, on Wednesday, August 9.

Emergency services were called shortly before 11pm that evening to an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield, and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Mr Leadbeater's family yesterday paid tribute to the 'doting' family man who worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children with special needs to school. They told how his 'beloved' dog, Max, had stayed by his side as he lay dying.

'Doting' family man worked for Sheffield Council, driving children with special needs to school

They said: "Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard working and decent man. Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs. As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1192 of August 9.