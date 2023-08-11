Roger Leadbeater's family said he was a "good, hard working and decent man" with a "kind, gentle soul".

The elderly victim of the fatal stabbing in Westfield, Sheffield this week has been identified as 74-year-old Roger Leadbeater.

Roger has been identified by his family who, through South Yorkshire Police, shared a photo and tribute to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribute states: "Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way. Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side.

"Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard working and decent man. Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs.

"As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way."

Roger was walking his Springer Spaniel, Max, through an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close on Wednesday evening (August 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers were called shortly 11pm to reports a man had been found with stab wounds to his chest. Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended and Roger was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was fatally stabbed in Westfield, Sheffield on Wednesday, August 9 has been identified as 74-year-old Roger Leadbeater. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

Today (August 11), a post-mortem examination confirmed Roger died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

South Yorkshire Police also revealed they had arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of murder. She remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, who is leading the investigation, said: "I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and I want to reassure you we are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened on Wednesday evening that led to Roger's tragic death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would encourage the public to avoid speculation into what happened as our enquiries continue, and would also ask that the family's privacy is respected. They are heartbroken and grieving."

South Yorkshire Police are still requesting anyone with information that could be useful to the investigation, including dashcam or doorbell footage from the evening, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 1192 of August 9, 2023.