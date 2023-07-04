News you can trust since 1887
London Road stabbing Sheffield: Man seriously injured in knife attack near Freddy's takeaway

A man is in hospital this morning after a stabbing near a takeaway on a busy Sheffield road.
By Claire Lewis and David Walsh
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST

Violence flared near to Freddy’s on London Road at around 10.45pm yesterday. A large police cordon was erected around the crime scene last night and remained in place during this morning’s rush hour. But now just a smaller cordon is in place around Freddy’s.

South Yorkshire Police said a man in his 20s was seriously injured and is in a stable condition in hospital this morning. His injuries are not deemed to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong, from Sheffield CID, said: “We know how concerning this incident will be for the local community and residents across the city and I want to reassure the public that our enquiries continue at pace. We believe this be a targeted attack and we are working around the clock to find those responsible.

A man was stabbed in an incident near Freddy's takeaway on London Road, Sheffield, last night (Photo: David Walsh)A man was stabbed in an incident near Freddy's takeaway on London Road, Sheffield, last night (Photo: David Walsh)
“We are aware of the traffic disruption ongoing in the city, which will no doubt have caused some issues this morning and I would like to thank those who may have been affected for their patience.

“There will be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them – we’re here to help and support you.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area last night, or has any information about the incident, to come forward.

Call 101 and quote incident number 1,173 of July 3 or contact South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

A man was stabbed in an incident near Freddy's takeaway on London Road, Sheffield, last night (Photo: David Walsh)A man was stabbed in an incident near Freddy's takeaway on London Road, Sheffield, last night (Photo: David Walsh)
