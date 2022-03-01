Violence has flared across the Steel City from the middle of lockdown last year, through to yesterday (February 28), when a man was charged with the rape of a woman alleged to have taken place just before 6am on Saturday, February 26.

In just 12 months, a total of 11 people have been murdered in Sheffield, and nearby Killamarsh.

The Star has also reported on reports of at least 14 stabbings, in which 16 people were injured, as well 13 incidents of gun-related violence that left eight wounded.

In addition, we published stories on one attempted murder, and a couple of incidents in which two people were glassed.

While some incidents are unconnected, others are believed to be as a result of gang-related criminality which has seen rival groups wage war across the city.

During the same period, detectives also launched investigations into four rapes and five sexual assaults.

Here are just some of the incidents in Sheffield we have reported on over the last 12 months.

Timeline of violent crime reported on by The Star between February 2021 and February 2022:

February 17, 2021

- Woman sexually assaulted by men who approached her in car

An investigation was launched after a woman in her 20s reported being sexually assaulted as she walked along Lingfoot Crescent, Jordanthorpe at around 2.30am.

Two men are said to have approached the woman from a nearby car, assaulted her and driven off from the scene.

March 5, 2021

- Two men injured in double shooting

The men were found with gunshot injuries in Ashpool Close, Woodhouse, at around 10.40pm on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Their injuries were not deemed life threatening.

During the weekend that followed, blood stains could be seen on the ground and wall outside one of the house in the street where the injured men were found

March 18, 2021

- Teen suffered gunshot wounds in brawl on major city road

Police were called by a member of the public at around 9.50pm on March 18, 2021, with reports of a group of men fighting on Queens Road, close to Halfords.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered an 18-year-old man with serious leg injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he has been treated for injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

South Yorkshire Police said their detectives were appealing for witnesses to the incident, which was believed to be a ‘targeted attack’.

March 29, 2021

- Woman raped at Sheffield park

An 18-year-old woman told officers she was attacked by a man in a car at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2021.

Large crowds had gathered in the sunshine in Endcliffe Park that day as lockdown restrictions eased, allowing groups to meet up again outdoors.

The rape is reported to have taken place in a silver or grey Mercedes which had been parked in one of the spaces at the entrance to the park.

The man accused of the rape was Asian, aged in his 20s and was wearing a white T-shirt and black joggers or jeans at the time.

In September last year, detectives confirmed they had closed the case unless any new information comes to light.

They said all possible lines of enquiry have been explored but to no avail.

March 29 – 30, 2021

- Man stabbed to death

Ricky Collins was killed in March last year when Bradley Ward, of Frecheville, pulled up in a car alongside the Sheffield dad’s van in Killamarsh, got out and stabbed him.

The 31-year-old suffered two serious stab wounds to his body and arm before he staggered down the road and collapsed.

He was taken to hospital but died just after midnight on March 30, 2021.

On December 15, 2021, Ward was found guilty of murdering Ricky following a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

The 24-year-old was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 23 years, in January this year.

April 4 – 5, 2021

- Woman and girl sexually assaulted in ‘linked incidents’

At around 8.20pm on April 4, 2021, police were alerted to reports that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross.

It is reported than an unknown man got out of his car approached the victim and sexually assaulted her, before leaving the scene in his vehicle, a black BMW.

Then at around 2am on April 5 police received a report that an unknown man had approached a woman in her twenties, while she was walking along Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen.

He is said to have made sexual remarks before sexually assaulting her. The suspect was said to be wearing a blue dressing gown when he carried out the alleged assault.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they believed the incidents were linked, and released CCTV, in April last year.

April 10, 2021

- Dad shot dead near Bramall Lane

At nearly 9.30pm, on April 10 last year, married father-of-two Khuram Javed was shot dead on a footpath alongside St Mary’s Church near Countess Road and Clough Road not far from the Sheffield United ground on Bramall Lane.

A trial is currently ongoing.

April 16 – 17, 2021

- Dad stabbed to death during confrontation at park

Father-of-three Danny Irons was fatally stabbed during a confrontation around midnight between April 16 and April 17, 2021. Danny collapsed and died of a stab wound on Fretson Green, Manor, following a confrontation at a nearby park.

Cousins Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick, both aged 30, went on trial at Doncaster Crown Court, accused of murder.

A jury found Turton, of Danewood Avenue, Manor, Sheffield, guilty of murder and found Chadwick, of Melville Drive, Manor, Sheffield, not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

During a hearing on January 10 this year, Judge Roger Thomas sentenced Turton to life imprisonment and told him he must serve a minimum of 25 years before he can be considered for release allowing for time already spent while remanded in custody.

April 19, 2021

- Gunshots fired at house

Police officers were deployed to Ferrars Road, Tinsley, at 7.45pm on April 19, 2021 to reports that shots were fired towards a house in the street.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences over the gun attack.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

April 24, 2021

- Man fired air rifle at neighbour as she was cutting the grass

Michael Williams, aged 63, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, Sheffield, fired the air pistol from his home towards the neighbour before he returned and pointed another air rifle at her, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

During a hearing held in December last year, Judge Graham Reeds QC told Williams: “You took a shot at a neighbour who was doing nothing more than cutting the grass in the neighbourhood.”

Williams, who has 39 previous convictions including weapons offences, pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear in relation to the air pistol and the air rifle after the incident on April 24, 2021.

Judge Reeds sentenced Williams to 18 months of custody.

May 5, 2021

- Shots fired between occupants of two cars

Shots were fired between the occupants of two vehicles during an incident on Manor Lane, Manor on May 5, 2021.

A house on the same street was shot at six days later, on May 11, 2021.

No-one was injured.

May 11, 2021

- House shot at on city estate

Armed officers were deployed to Manor Lane, Manor, in the early hours of Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after a house was shot at.

Nobody was injured in the gun attack but windows were damaged.

The home was raided by police officers a few days earlier in connection with a shooting in the same street on Wednesday, May 5.

Detectives said they were ‘not ruling out possible links’ between the two shootings.

May 13, 2021

- Man sexually assaulted schoolgirl at bus stop

Dominic Dunka, 20, of Willoughby Street, Grimsethorpe sexually assaulted a 16-year-old schoolgirl near a bus stop on Stubbin Lane, near Pismire Hill, on May 13, 2021.

Between April 21 and May 23 last year, Dunka also committed four street robberies, an attempted street robbery, and a theft.

During a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 11 last year, Judge David Dixon sentenced Dunka to eleven-and-a-half years of custody, including a three-year extension, for all offences.

May 18, 2021

- Double stabbing following crash

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to Gleadless Road, Gleadless, at around 7.30pm on May 18, 2021 to reports of a stabbing.

It is reported that a black Vauxhall Astra had deliberately collided with a silver Vauxhall Corsa, causing the Corsa to leave the road.

The two occupants of the Corsa – men aged 19 and 20 – were found nearby with stab wounds.

May 20, 2021

- Man stabbed to death on street

Armend Xhika was stabbed when violence flared on the streets of Sheffield on Thursday May 20, 2021.

The 22-year-old Albanian national was injured when fights broke out on Earl Marshal Road, in Fir Vale, and Kirton Road, in Pitsmoor.

Open heart surgery was performed in the hope of saving his life but he passed away, triggering a murder probe.

May 30, 2021

- Teen, 19, and young man shot and rushed to hospital after street fight

Violence flared on Ouseburn Road, Darnall, just after 8pm on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

It was reported that a group of eight men had been involved in a fight, with two of them armed with machetes, and one with a handgun.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired. A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital on May 30 to be treated for a gunshot wound to his foot.

Later that night, a 21-year-old man attended A&E with an gunshot wound to his back.

A 16-year-old boy and two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and bailed after police questioning.

June 9, 2021

- Man, 20, stabbed during city centre brawl

Police were called at around 11:30am on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to reports of a fight in Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre.

It is reported that a number of men were witnessed fighting, armed with a knife and a metal bar. The men then fled the scene.

Police attended the scene and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 20-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a serious stab wound.

June 17, 2021

- Woman raped on night out with friends

A 23-year-old woman was attacked while she was on a night out with friends in the early hours of June 17.

She was raped close to the Walkabout pub at the junction of Carver Street at around 1.30am.

South Yorkshire Police released CCTV images in November last year, in connection with the incident.

Later that month, the force said the person, who was pictured walking near tram tracks, had been identified.

June 24, 2021

- Boy, 15, stabbed in the leg

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed at around 11.15pm on June 24, 2021 following reports that a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed on Hastilar Road South, which runs between Woodthorpe and Richmond.

The teenager was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding and assaulting an emergency worker, following the incident.

June 27, 2021

- One man stabbed and another glassed during fight in suburb

Police were called at 12.08am on Sunday, June 27, 2021 following reports of a fight involving a large group on Heeley Bank Road, Heeley.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

July 9, 2021

- Shots fired on Sheffield road

Police officers were deployed to a block of flats on Batemoor Road, Batemoor in the early hours of Friday, July 9, 2021, after reports of a suspected shooting.

No-one was injured during the shooting.

A 20-year-old was held on suspicion of possession of a firearm or imitation with intent to cause fear of violence.

July 15, 2021

- Man left with ‘serious injuries’ following stabbing

A 36-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Firshill Crescent, Shirecliffe, at around 9pm on July 15, 2021.

He suffered two stab wounds, resulting in ‘serious injuries,’ in the attack, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

July 29, 2021

- Dad stabbed to death on Sheffield estate

42-year-old Anthony Sumner died after being attacked on Windy House Lane in Manor.

A man and a boy have been charged with the murder of Mr Sumner, who was a father to three children.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on December 14 last year, with Mr Sumner’s murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Richard Sampson, aged 49, of Fretson Court, Sheffield, was charged on August 1 last year with Mr Sumner’s murder and possession of a bladed weapon in public

August 1, 2021

- Shooting in broad daylight

The alarm was raised at around 10.40am on August 1, 2021, when there were reports of shots having been fired in Albert Road, Heeley.

A police examination of the area found evidence of a shooting and an investigation was launched.

August 9, 2021

- Man stabbed following two-vehicle crash

At around 6.25pm on Monday, August 9, 2021, it is reported two vehicles were involved in a collision near to the Lidl store on Prince of Wales Road at the junction with Castlebeck Avenue.The occupants of both vehicles then ran across the road and were involved in an altercation close to the scene of the collision, which resulted in a 21-year-old man being stabbed.

August 12, 2021

- Shots fired on Sheffield estate

The incident took place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at around 7pm, when police were called to reports of shots fired in Gleadless Road, Gleadless.

It came nearly two weeks after reports of shots fired in Albert Road – about a mile away.

August 20, 2021

- Man, 44, left with gunshot wounds

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 9.30pm following reports of shots being fired on Samuel Road, Arbourthorne on August 20, 2021.

Armed response officers were deployed to the scene and a short time later discovered a 44-year-old man with injuries on East Bank Road.

He was taken to hospital where he received medical treatment for a leg injury consistent with a firearms discharge.

Two men, aged 18 and 44, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and wounding.

August 28, 2021

- Man stabbed during attack ‘in or around’ city centre bar

A man in his 20s was attacked in Carver Street in the early hours of August 28, 2021, with South Yorkshire Police describing the location of the violent altercation as ‘in or around’ Crystal Bar on Carver Street in the city centre.

The victim was taken to hospital by a friend and an investigation was launched.

September 17, 2021

- Food bank volunteer stabbed to death on High Street

Police were called at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 17, 2021, to reports that a man had been stabbed on High Street.

Officers attended the scene and found Mohamed Issa Koroma, a food bank volunteer who witnesses say was out shopping, seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of members of the public, police officers and paramedics, Mr Koroma was pronounced dead at around 5.15pm.

James Patrick Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham was charged with Mr Koroma’s murder and appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on September 22 last year.

September 17 - 19, 2021

- Woman and three children murdered

Four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19, 2021.

Damien Bendall, aged 31, is charged with the rape and murder of 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, as well as being accused of killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

The murder charges allege that Bendall killed all four people sometime between September 17 and September 19 last year.

The 31-year-old is due to appear at Derby Crown Court to enter his guilty or not guilty pleas on March 9.

September 19, 2021

- Two schoolboys stabbed in ‘linked’ attack

Both incidents took place in the Firth Park area and left the victims needing hospital treatment.

Police were first called at around 3.30pm on September 19, 2021 to reports of a disturbance on or near Sicey Avenue.

Officers attended and discovered a 14-year-old boy with stab wounds to his hand and leg.

A short time later, police said, a second 15-year-old boy sought hospital treatment for stab wounds to his arm and leg. The force said they believe the two attacks were ‘linked’.

September 25, 2021

- Stabbing on major city centre street

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 5.24am on September 25, 2021 to reports that a man had been stabbed in West Street.

Officers attended the scene and discovered a man in his 20s with a serious stab wound to his leg.

- Man stabbed in the leg

It is reported that at around 5pm on September 25, 2021 a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the leg on Hatfield House Lane, Sheffield Lane Top.

The offender fled the scene down Sicey Avenue towards Firth Park. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Police released a CCTV appeal, in relation to the attack, in October last year.

October 1, 2021

- Shots fired at house

Police were sent to Spring Vale Walk, Upperthorpe, after the incident which left the building damaged but no one injured.

Officers were called at about 1am on Friday October 1, 2021, receiving reports that shots were fired towards the house.

A shocked resident told how she heard a gunshot which was fired at her neighbour’s home – but thought it was just a firework.

October 1 – 2, 2021

- Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in car

The incident is reported to have occurred between 10am on October 1 and the early hours of October 2, 2021.

South Yorkshire Police said the man “ushered” the young woman into his car on Carver Street and sexually assaulted her before stealing her phone and purse.

Police released an image of a man they believe could help them with their enquiries in December last year.

November 21, 2021

- Man glassed during attack at city centre bar

The wounding was carried out at the One Four One bar on West Street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that at just after midnight on Tuesday, November 21, the victim was inside the premises when attacked by a man with a glass bottle."

“The victim suffered a head injury as a result and required hospital treatment.”

In January this year, police released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

December 3, 2021

- Woman left with serious injuries following attempted murder

Emergency services were called at around 9am on December 3 last year, following reports that a 55-year-old woman had been seriously injured inside a property on Stradbroke Road, Woodhouse.

An 81-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, and has been released on bail.

December 13, 2021

- Teen stabbed during altercation on estate

The 15-year-old victim was attacked on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, just after 6pm on December 13, 2021.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested in December 2021, in connection with the stabbing.

December 22, 2021

- Mass brawl outside nightclub

The brawl broke out at around 3am on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. South Yorkshire Police said that a group of around 20 people left the Viper Rooms nightclub and violence flared shortly afterwards on the Carver Street car park.

A number of victims were kicked, punched and stamped on during the incident.

Arrests have been made over the brawl but officers are keen to trace a number of people who may be able to assist with enquiries.

December 26, 2021

- Man fatally stabbed in Boxing Day attack at pub

Macaulay Byrne, known as Coley, was knifed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton and later died in hospital – triggering a murder probe.

The 26-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds in the incident.

Three arrests were made in connection with Mr Byrne’s murder in February 2022, after a premises was raided in Gleadless.

One man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms, whilst two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three have been released on bail and under investigation pending further enquiries.

Layton Morris, 24, of Sidney Street, Swinton, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 4, 2022 after being charged with assisting an offender.

January 7, 2022

- Stabbing at barber's shop

The attackers reportedly entered the hairdressing salon on London Road on Friday, January 7, 2022, at around 3.25pm, and stabbed a 26-year-old man before fleeing the scene.South Yorkshire Police are investigating but said the victim was still not co-operating with their enquiries.

January 19, 2022

- Man stabbed on Sheffield street

A man was stabbed on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley at around 6pm on January 19 this year.

Callom Taylor, aged 19, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident. Taylor has also been charged with nine other offences alleged to have taken place in the Gleadless area since November 2021. The other offences he has been charged with are: three assaults; one robbery; possession of an offensive weapon; three counts of possessing a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

February 7, 2022

- Lamborghini driver shot at in early morning attack

The gun attack took place on Ecclesall Road in the early hours of Monday, February 7, 2022. A Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce were both fired at, with a 20-year-old man in the Lamborghini shot in his chest.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack. A 25-year-old was arrested on February 17 after police carried out two raids in Sheffield. He was held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder before being released on police bail.

A 25-year-old Barnsley man arrested on Saturday, February 12 on suspicion of attempted murder has also since been released on police bail.

February 21, 2022

- Man stabbed and woman assaulted

Police were called at around 11.25am on Monday, February 21, 2022, to reports of a melée on Valley Road, near Meersbrook Park, on the borders of Heeley and Meersbrook.

On arrival, officers found that a man and a woman had been assaulted by a group of people.

The man, 47, suffered stab wounds to his lower leg and injuries to his head in the incident and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

February 26, 2022

- Woman raped at Hunter's Bar:

An investigation was launched after South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Junction Road just before 6am on Saturday, February 26 this year.

Thomas Andrew, of Peakstone Close, Balby, Doncaster has subsequently been charged with three counts of rape, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, burglary and actual bodily harm on a police officer after being arrested on Saturday.

He was remanded to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

