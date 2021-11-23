South Yorkshire Police say they have identified a male pictured on CCTV whom they wished to speak to in connection with an alleged rape in Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire Police had released CCTV images earlier this month of a male they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack, which reportedly took place in the early hours of June 17 this year.

The force said the person, who was pictured walking near tram tracks, had now been identified and the appeal had been taken down.

South Yorkshire Police said when the appeal was issued that a woman in her 20s had reportedly been raped by an unknown male on June 17, between 1.30am and 1.50am.

The force said at the time that the victim was being supported by specialist officers.

It said officers wanted to speak to the person in the CCTV image as they believed he might hold information that could help with their investigation.