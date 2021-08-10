Police have said they received reports of a collision between three vehicles on Castlebeck Avenue near the junction with Lidl and Prince of Wales Road at 6.25pm last night (9 August).

It is reported a man got out of one of the vehicles and was chased by the occupants of the other vehicles across the road, where he was stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

One witness, who worked for St John’s Ambulance for 18 years, said: “I have never seen so much blood in my life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police tent has been put up at the crime scene beside Prince of Wales Road in Sheffield

"There was a young lad laid down on the floor with ambulance crews working on him using heart zappers. It did not look good.

“A silver VW had crashed into an Audi and then there was a fight involving knives. It looked like the lad had been stabbed in the neck.

"Once he was taken away police were preserving evidence. They put a sheet over his jacket and there’s a tent up near where the cars were.

Police at the scene this morning.

"It was so scary. It has put me right on edge and I keep having flashbacks.

"I don’t feel safe living round here any more. There have beeth three stabbings near where I live this year.

"Danny Irons was stabbed right near my flat. I walk down Windy House Lane where there was a murder last month. And now this took place where I walk down to go to Lidl.

"You don’t know what you are going to run into when you leave the house.”

Police are continuing with enquires to establish the circumstances of the incident. There remains a high police presence in the area while they carry out their enquiries.

Castlebeck Avenue remains closed, and a police tent is in place at the crime scene at the bottom of Beaumont Road North, which is also heavily cordoned.