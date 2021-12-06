Emergency services were called at around 9am on December 3 following reports that a 55-year-old woman had been seriously injured inside a property on Stradbroke Road.

On officers' arrival, the victim was found outside the property with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Now, an 81-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said: "Since the incident we have increased patrols in the area to help reassure people that incidents like this thankfully remain rare."

Following the incident, a police cordon was in place around the scene on Stradbroke Road for much of Friday.

South Yorkshire Police has also launched an appeal for information or witnesses.

DI Ronayne said in a statement on Saturday: “I am now keen to hear from witnesses who may have seen this incident unfold. Did you walk or drive along Stradbroke Road [on Friday morning] from around 8.50am onwards?

"I would encourage anyone who saw something, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch with us. I'd be particularly interested to hear from anybody who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 203 of December 3.