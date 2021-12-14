The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the second person to be charged with the murder of Anthony Sumner, who died after being attacked on Windy House Lane in Manor.

He was charged on Tuesday, December 14 with murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Wednesday, December 15.

The youngster was originally arrested on July 31, two days after police had been called to reports of the attack on July 29, at 11.55pm.

Anthony Sumner died after being stabbed on Windy House Lane, Manor, Sheffield, just before midnight on July 29. A 15-year-old boy and a man, 49, have both been charged with his murder

Alan Anthony Marcus Sumner, known as Anthony, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Richard Sampson, aged 49, of Fretson Court, Sheffield, was previously charged on August 1 with murder and possession of a bladed weapon in public. He was remanded in custody.

Flowers were left at the scene following Mr Sumner's death, with one message describing how he would ‘always be loved and missed’.

Friends also posted tributes on Facebook, with one describing Anthony as a ‘loved’ son, brother, dad, grandad and grandson.