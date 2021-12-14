Sheffield boy, 15, charged over murder of 'loved' dad Anthony Sumner on Windy House Lane, Manor
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old dad who was stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the second person to be charged with the murder of Anthony Sumner, who died after being attacked on Windy House Lane in Manor.
He was charged on Tuesday, December 14 with murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Wednesday, December 15.
The youngster was originally arrested on July 31, two days after police had been called to reports of the attack on July 29, at 11.55pm.
Alan Anthony Marcus Sumner, known as Anthony, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.
Richard Sampson, aged 49, of Fretson Court, Sheffield, was previously charged on August 1 with murder and possession of a bladed weapon in public. He was remanded in custody.
Flowers were left at the scene following Mr Sumner's death, with one message describing how he would ‘always be loved and missed’.
Friends also posted tributes on Facebook, with one describing Anthony as a ‘loved’ son, brother, dad, grandad and grandson.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses as part of their investigation. Anyone who thinks they might be able to help is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1000 of July 29.