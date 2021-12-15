The 15-year-old victim was attacked on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, just after 6pm on December 13.

A boy, aged 16, was arrested over the stabbing on Tuesday.

Now, a further boy, aged 17, has also been arrested over the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A boy aged 16, has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed on the Parson Cross estate in Sheffield yesterday

South Yorkshire Police says both teenagers have been bailed with conditions.

The victim is currently recovering in hospital with arm and leg injuries that are not deemed to be life threatening.

Temporary Detective Inspector Lee Corker, of Sheffield CID, said: “I understand incidents like this can cause concern in the community but we are investigating the full circumstances of what happened."