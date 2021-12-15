Second boy arrested over stabbing of teenager on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield
A second boy has been arrested over the stabbing of a teenager on a Sheffield estate on Monday.
The 15-year-old victim was attacked on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, just after 6pm on December 13.
A boy, aged 16, was arrested over the stabbing on Tuesday.
Now, a further boy, aged 17, has also been arrested over the incident.
South Yorkshire Police says both teenagers have been bailed with conditions.
The victim is currently recovering in hospital with arm and leg injuries that are not deemed to be life threatening.
Temporary Detective Inspector Lee Corker, of Sheffield CID, said: “I understand incidents like this can cause concern in the community but we are investigating the full circumstances of what happened."
Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about it to call police on 101 quoting incident number 723 of December 13.