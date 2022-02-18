The 25-year-old man was arrested yesterday after police carried out two raids in Sheffield.

He was held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder before being released on police bail.

A second suspect has been arrested after a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce were shot at on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

Both suspected have been quizzed over a gun attack on Ecclesall Road in the early hours of Monday, February 7.

A Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce were both fired at, with a 20-year-old man in the Lamborghini shot in his chest.

Nobody in the Rolls-Royce was hurt.

Following the shooting, the Lamborghini was driven to Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow, where it was abandoned and the injured man got into the Rolls-Royce and was driven to Sheffield Rugby Club, where the alarm was raised.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Both the Lamborghini ad Rolls-Royce were damaged in the shooting.

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, who is leading the police probe, said: “I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of the wider Sheffield community.

“Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured.”