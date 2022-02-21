Police were called at around 11.25am today, Monday, February 21, to reports of a melee on Valley Road, near Meersbrook Park, on the borders of Heeley and Meersbrook.

On arrival, officers found that a man and a women had been assaulted by a group of people.

The man, 47, suffered stab wounds to his lower leg and injuries to his head in the incident and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police on Valley Road, Sheffield, near Meersbrook Park, after a man was stabbed and a woman sustained a head injury in a street assault

The woman, 38, sustained bruising to her head.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 300 of February 21.

One person said there was a fight involving around eight people, two of whom were said to be armed with baseball bats.

He said violence had previously flared in the area on Saturday.