The attackers reportedly entered the hairdressing salon on London Road on Friday, January 7, at around 3.25pm, and stabbed a 26-year-old man before fleeing the scene.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating but said the victim was still not co-operating with their enquiries.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed at a barber's on London Road last week. Police initially believed that he was 16

Temporary Detective Inspector Lee Corker, of Sheffield CID, said at the time: “I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who saw this incident or who has information about it to come forward.

“This was a serious incident on a busy road in Sheffield. If you know anything about it, you witnessed it or saw suspicious activity in the area at the time please give us a call.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 490 of January 7, or use the force’s online portal at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.