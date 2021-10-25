Armend Xhika was stabbed when violence flared on the streets of Sheffield on Thursday May 20.

Police said today: “No one has been charged as yet. Inquiries are continuing.”

Police in Sheffield are still investigating a suspected murder five months after Armend Xhika was stabbed to death when violence flared on Earl Marshal Road, in Fir Vale, and Kirton Road, in Pitsmoor

The 22-year-old Albanian national, believed to have been an illegal immigrant, was injured when fights broke out on Earl Marshal Road, in Fir Vale, and Kirton Road, in Pitsmoor.

Armend, who lived on Kirton Road, was taken to A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which was then driven off while medics battled to revive him.

Open heart surgery was performed in the hope of saving his life but he passed away, triggering a murder probe.

Five arrests have been made so far as part of the investigation into the murder.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 857 of May 13.