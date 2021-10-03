Sheffield shooting: ‘I thought sound of gun was firework’ says neighbour as police patrols increase

Police were sent to Spring Vale Walk, Upperthorpe, after the incident which left the building damaged but no one injured in the attack which happened in the early hours of Friday.

The attack left a hole in a window of the property that was attacked, and a door has now been partially boarded up.

Police have acted to reassure residents that they believe the attack was an isolated incident, and have said they are stepping up patrols to provide reassurance.

Despite what had happened on Friday morning, residents told The Star that they did not believe that the estate was a dangerous place, and said they felt safe.

One resident told the Star today that she had heard the gunshot – but did not realise what she had heard.

She said: “I just thought it was a firework – I only realised that it was not when the police arrived on the estate.

Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe. Picture: Google

"I’ve heard about what happened, but I certainly don’t feel worried.”

‘Upperthorpe still feels safe’

Another resident said she had been out when the incident happened, but also felt the estate was a safe place.

She said: “We’ve lived here for five years, and this is the first time we’ve ever heard of anything like this.

Damage to a house on Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe, scene of a shooting

"We have always felt safe around here – everyone is really friendly.

"I’m surprised to hear about a gun being fired.

"It feels safe here because people walk around here all the time. A lot use it as a shortcut into the city centre when they’re on their way to work. Because there are so many people it always feels safe.”

Officers were called at about 1am on Friday October 1, receiving reports that shots were fired towards the house. They confirmed damage was caused to the property, but luckily nobody was hurt.

They are appealing for anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, to come forward.

‘This is an incident that would have been terrifying’

Detective chief inspector Paul Murphy, senior investigating officer for South Yorkshire Police’s armed crime team, said: "This is an incident that would have been terrifying for those inside the property, and thankfully on this occasion nobody was hurt.

“We are now asking anybody who might have some vital information to help us piece together what happened. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, no matter how insignificant you think it is, I urge you to get in touch to report it.”

“This was an isolated incident and so neighbours and other residents shouldn’t be too concerned or worried about any further such incidents happening. We will have extra officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the community.

“Illegal weapons can have a devastating impact and we will do everything we can to keep them off the streets of South Yorkshire."

Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 27 of 1 October.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.