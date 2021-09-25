Man stabbed in leg on Sheffield street in ‘serious condition’

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 5.24am (September 25) to reports that a man had been stabbed in West Street.

Officers attended the scene and discovered a man in his 20s with a serious stab wound to his leg.

He was taken to hospital via ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.

West Street is cordoned off after a man was stabbed.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident and officers, including the forensic team remain at the scene whilst they conduct their enquiries.

The incident has also forced tram and bus services in the area to be diverted until further notice.

A shop keeper, who did not want to be named, said something has to be done as it is happening ‘far too often’.

Anyone with information that might help the police is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 206 of 25 September.