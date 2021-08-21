Three, including boy aged 17 arrested after man shot in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 9.30pm following reports of shots being fired on Samuel Road, Arbourthorne on August 20.

Armed response officers were deployed to the scene and a short time later discovered a 44-year-old man with injuries on East Bank Road.

He was taken to hospital where he received medical treatment for a leg injury consistent with a firearms discharge. He has since been discharged.

Two men, aged 18 and 44, and a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and wounding. They remain in police custody as enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Enhanced patrols are taking place in the area throughout this evening and tonight.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 990 of 20 August.