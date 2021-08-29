A man in his 20s was attacked in Carver Street in the early hours of yesterday morning, with South Yorkshire Police describing the location of the violent altercation as ‘in or around’ Crystal Bar.

The victim was taken to hospital by a friend and an investigation was launched.

No arrests have been made.

A man was stabbed in or around Crystal Bar in Sheffield city centre yesterday

South Yorkshire Police said: “In the early hours of Saturday, August 28, it is reported that an altercation took place which resulted in a man, aged in his 20s, receiving injuries consistent with a stab wound. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries, or who was at the bar in the early hours of this morning and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to call 101.”