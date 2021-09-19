Two schoolboys stabbed in Sheffield in ‘linked’ attacks
Two schoolboys were stabbed in Sheffield in broad daylight in what police believe are linked attacks.
Both incidents took place on Friday afternoon in the Firth Park area and left the victims needing hospital treatment.
Police were first called at around 3.30pm to reports of a disturbance on or near Sicey Avenue.
Officers attended and discovered a 14-year-old boy with stab wounds to his hand and leg.
He was taken to hospital via ambulance but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A short time later, police said, a second 15-year-old boy sought hospital treatment for stab wounds to his arm and leg.
He has since been discharged.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incidents.
It comes as a 24-year-old man died after suffering stab wounds on High Street on Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the Firth Park stabbings should call 101 quoting incident number 523 of 17 September.