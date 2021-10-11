'Cowardly' Sheffield robber who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl is jailed

Sheffield Crown Court heard today how Dominic Dunka, aged 20, of Willoughby Street, Grimsethorpe, Sheffield, committed four street robberies, an attempted street robbery, and a theft as well as a sexual assault on a schoolgirl between April 21 and May 23.

Judge David Dixon told Dunka: “All of the offences are aggravated by the location, the perceived vulnerability of the complainants, and of course that you targeted them because they were so vulnerable.

"These were cowardly offences carried out by you on people you thought you could overpower.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Dominic Dunka, aged 20, of Willoughby Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, who has been sentenced to eleven-and-a-half years of custody after he admitted four robberies, one attempted robbery, a theft and a sexual assault.

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, said Dunka pushed a man at a bus stop on Page Hall Road, Grimesthorpe, on April 21, before grabbing his phone.

Mr Singh added that Dunka grabbed another man near Rushby Street and Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, on April 24, and stole his phone after his victim fell to the ground and suffered a fractured left thumb, a painful right shoulder and grazing.

Dunka also pushed a woman in the Northern General Hospital grounds on May 5, according to Mr Singh, before running off with her phone.

Mr Singh said the defendant targeted a wheelchair-bound hospital patient outside the Northern General Hospital on May 7 by talking to him and pushing him back into the hospital before stealing his mobile phone from a pocket during a theft.

Dunka also snatched a phone from a woman on Owler Lane, Grimesthorpe, on May 7, accordng to Mr Singh.

Mr Singh added that the defendant sexually assaulted a 16-year-old schoolgirl near a bus stop on Stubbin Lane, near Pismire Hill, on May 13.

Dunka began making sexual comments to the youngster before he followed her and started touching her bottom and insulting her and as she started recording him on her mobile phone he tried to touch her genitals over her clothing, according to Mr Singh.

Judge Dixon told Dunka: “The fact you were able to lose control in a sexual way like that is extremely worrying.”

A further victim who was targeted in attempted robbery on Firth Park Road, near Pismire Hill, on May 23, was punched in the face and shoved against a parked car and held in a bear-hug and punched again before Dunka fled empty-handed as the complainant began to defend himself, according to Mr Singh.

The court heard how Dunka was spotted on CCTV and was linked to many of the offences from descriptions of the hat he had been wearing with the words “Don’t hate” embossed upon it.

Dunka, who has previous convictions including robbery, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, a theft and a sexual assault.

Francis Edusei, defending, said father-of-two Dunka, who has self-harming issues, has expressed remorse and he wants to be deported so he can return to Slovakia to be with family.

Mr Edusei added the motivating factor for these offences was Dunka’s need for crack-cocaine but since he has been remanded in custody he is weaning himself off drugs.