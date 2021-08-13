Shooting is the latest in a series of gang-related crimes plaguing Sheffield suburbs, as worried resident speaks out

Although no injuries have been reported, residents have expressed their concerns about what they say is the increasing level of crime in the area which they claim has not been seriously dealt with by the authorities.

"More police presence is seriously needed here," said one resident who had witnessed an incident where a man brazenly wielded a knife in broad daylight.

The latest incident happened yesterday, Thursday, August 12, at around 7pm, when police were called to reports of shots fired in Gleadless Road. No one was injured but enquiries are still ongoing.

Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired in Gleadless Road, Sheffield

It came nearly two weeks after reports of shots fired in Albert Road – about a mile away from the latest incident.

On August 1, armed police were deployed to the neighbourhood after the alarm was raised at around 10.40am and the officers found evidence consistent with firearms discharge.

On March 18, an 18-year-old man was shot in Heeley during a brawl involving a number of men.

Violence flared on Queens Road and the victim suffered gunshot injuries to his leg. At the time, detectives said it was a ‘targeted’ attack.

The police have previously revealed that organised crime groups operate in almost every community in Sheffield.

Dozens of raids were carried out across Sheffield under Operation Fortify in June in what was the culmination of a six month operation targeting the gangs responsible for turf wars in the city, with police chiefs admitting that most shootings involve warring organised crime groups and are linked to drugs and battles for territory.

Operation Fortify was set up in 2017/18 in Sheffield to provide a joint response by police and their partners to organised crime, including offences connected to drug supply. Operation Fortify teams now operate across the county.

Following the alarming development, Heeley MP Louise Haigh has recently asked residents in her constituency for their views on safety in the community, what they think the priorities should be and how they should be tackled.