It's transfer deadline day once again, and both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are looking to get some business done before the window slams shut at 11pm.

Welcome along to The Star’s live coverage of today’s transfer news as we look at what the Owls and Blades are getting up to today... We’ll be providing updates throughout the day and into the evening as the two Sheffield sides seek to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season.

For the blue side of the city, they’ve recently done a bit of business by bringing in Stuart Armstrong on a permanent basis and Ibrahim Cissoko on loan from Toulouse, while a big bit of news saw Shea Charles re-sign for the club for the remainder of the campaign from Southampton. Ryo Hatsuse, meanwhile, trained with the club but there’s been no more word on that yet.

As for the Blades, it’s been a busy couple of weeks for them as Chris Wilder sealed the arrival of Ben Brereton Diaz, Harry Clarke, Tom Cannon and Hamza Choudary in their quest to return to the Premier League, and the hopes are that a central defender will be brought in today in order to try and complete the set.

Here’s how the day panned out, with United bringing in three and Wednesday not adding any more:

Hold fire... it’s not quite finished

Sheffield United have completed a hat-trick of deadline day signings after beating the 11pm cut off to tie up a deal for 22-year-old Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres. The Star revealed earlier that the Blades were closing in on a shock double signing, with Caceres and fellow new boy Christian Nwachukwu identified by the AI model introduced by the Blades’ new owners. Full story HERE

And that’s that

The January transfer window has now closed. Stay with The Star for comment and reaction through the night and into tomorrow, where we might get talking about the football again

Potentially not quite over for Wednesday

The deadline on transfer deadline day came and went without activity for Wednesday aside from a contract extension awarded to young defender Gabriel Otegbayo. But a deal for Ryo Hatsuse can still be completed. Read more HERE

Blades add leftfield signing

United have confirmed their second signing of transfer deadline day as “a new transfer strategy” kicks in at Bramall Lane. The Blades have agreed a deal to sign winger Christian Nwachukwu and will pay Bulgarian top flight outfit Botev Plovdiv an undisclosed fee. Full story and reaction from Chris Wilder HERE

Sheffield Wednesday state of play as we enter final stages

It’s believed Wednesday went into the final days of the window hoping to bolster the central defensive areas and that there were also designs on signings in attack, but that with less than an hour to go there is little prospect of that happening unless a late deal was to materialise. Full story from Alex Miller HERE

Sheffield United seal central defender signing

The final piece of Chris Wilder’s transfer winsow jigsaw has been confirmed with the arrival of Rob Holding, on loan from Crystal Palace. United needed central defensive reinforcements after the season-ending injury suffered by Harry Souttar with Holding becoming United’s fifth signing of the January window, and the sixth loanee in their squad. Holding has only played two Football League Trophy games as an overage player in the Palace U21s this season after being sidelined at Selhurst Park but arrives in South Yorkshire with real pedigree. FULL STORY HERE

FA CUP: Rob Holding played for Arsenal in the 2017 final (Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Blades youngsters head out on loan

A couple of deadline-day departures for the Blades as young Owen Hampson heads north of the border to join Scottish Championship side Dunfermline until the end of the 2024/25 season. It’s Hampson’s first senior loan with young teammate Louie Marsh following him out of the exit door after, as we revealed earlier, agreeing a loan move to League Two side Fleetwood Town.

Marsh has also penned a new deal at Bramall Lane which will keep him at the club until at least 2028, before making the move to the coast ... we wish both of them well!

Not transfer news at Hillsborough, but

There is a new contract that’s been signed as Gabriel Otegbayo signs on the dotted line to extend his stay at Hillsborough. MORE HERE

Two Wednesday lads could be on the move here...

Interest in growing in Sam Reed as he misses out on the U21s squad today - could that mean a move is imminent? And there’s interest in one of his fellow Owls youngsters too. Full story HERE

One former Owl has a new club - and another may join him in League One

Adam Reach has been waiting a while to get his move, and now he finally has put pen to paper at a new club. Meanwhile, there’s interest in one of his old teammates at Mansfield Town. All the latest HERE

Good news, bad news

Wednesday are reportedly in the hunt to sign Aaron Anselmino from Chelsea, but there are a lot of moving parts. Latest information HERE

An exciting signing on the cards for Wednesday and United’s rivals

Sunderland are reportedly leading the race to sign Liverpool attacker, Jayden Danns, with Hull City likely to miss out on him on deadline day. According to Reds journalist, James Pearce, the Stadium of Light is his most likely destination before the window closes at 11pm tonight, and he’ll give the Black Cats a very promising boost in their bid to gain promotion out of the Championship.

Former Blades skipper could be on the move

Former Sheffield United skipper John Egan could be on the move this deadline day after Hull opened talks with Burnley over a deal for the Republic of Ireland international. Egan joined the Clarets after being released by the Blades in the summer but has only played eight times for Scott Parker’s side in all competitions, including one Championship start. The Clarets have been remarkably solid at the back this season, conceding just NINE goals in their 30 games so far, with Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley establishing themselves as Scott Parker’s first-choice defensive partnership.

Danny Hall wraps up the Sheffield United state of play so far

Inside Sheffield United's transfer deadline day amid improved defender bid, Japhet Tanganga and shock double deal. Full story HERE

Latest from Alex Miller with a warning it could be a long night

Burnley make loan move

Another team chasing promotion, Burnley have signed Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP. The goal-shy Clarets havs strengthened their frontline with the former Tottenham youngster who left North London to join Vitória de Guimarães before making a move to Sporting, where he has impressed over his three-year spell. Edwards joins on loan until the end of the season. Upon signing, he said: “The main thing now is to get promoted back to the Premier League. I’m coming here to try and get myself into the team. I hope we can make it over the line this season and I hope Burnley fans will enjoy watching me play too.”

Birmingham City eyeing-up Blades starlet

League One big-spenders Birmingham City have shown an interest in young Sheffield United forward Kurtis Havenhand ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline. FULL STORY

Sheffield Wednesday injuries highlight need on deadline day

Defenders Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa have continued their rehabilitation at Middlewood Road but remain sidelined with problems set to keep them out until mid-March - at which point they’ll be the subject of a staging-back programme to full match fitness. MORE HERE

Anything happening at Leeds United?

The Championship’s leaders have been very quiet in this window and it appears at this stage that they might finish it with no fresh faces. They are top so Farke has every right to put his trust in the squad that got them there but it is a bit of a gamble with others around them strengthening. Leeds had been linked with former Blade Cameron Archer and our colleagues up there on the YEP had this update on that potential move HERE

Another Danny Hall Sheffield United exclusive and this one is out of the blue

Sheffield United are closing in on a shock double transfer swoop on deadline day, The Star understands, with medicals arranged for two forwards. The unnamed pair have been identified by the Blades’ new ownership group using their AI model, we have been told. Full story HERE

Blades set Dunne deadline with Millwall man also in sights

Sheffield United will firm up their interest in Japhet Tanganga today by submitting an official bid to their Championship rivals Millwall, The Star has been told, after the Blades set a deadline in their pursuit of QPR’s Jimmy Dunne. The Blades are keen to add a centre-half to their squad before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. Full story from Danny Hall HERE

Miller and Hall:

Here are some articles to get the ball rolling...

