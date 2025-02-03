Sheffield United confirm left-field deadline-day signing as "new transfer strategy" kicks in

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have confirmed their second signing of transfer deadline day as “a new transfer strategy” kicks in at Bramall Lane. The Blades have agreed a deal to sign winger Christian Nwachukwu and will pay Bulgarian top flight outfit Botev Plovdiv an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has penned a deal until 2027, with a two-year option, with boss Chris Wilder saying: “Christian joins the club after being identified through our new data driven transfer strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are discovering something new here and it may take time before we see some results, but we’re open to the new methods and we’re looking forward to working with Christian, and others, to see how far we can go with it.”

Nigerian-born Nwachukwu helped his side win the Bulgarian Cup last season and also played in the Europa League this term before Botev were knocked out in the second qualifying round by George Baldock’s Panathinaikos.

He said: “I’m looking forward to coming to Sheffield to play for United and continue my development, I look forward to meeting the lads and getting started.” A United statement confirmed that Nwachukwu’s “Blades move is subject to relevant documentation being lodged and approved.”