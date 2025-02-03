What's possible for Sheffield Wednesday on transfer deadline day

Yellow ties at the ready, it’s deadline day and Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be open for business.

The Owls have added two to their squad having re-signed Shea Charles, with Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko stepping in to add to the midfield and wide areas. But there’s more work to be done. The rumour mill is quiet and concrete links are low on the ground this morning, but work is ongoing behind the scenes to get something done. We’ve been here before.

Here’s a whistle-stop tour of what we know and what they’re working with heading into deadline day. All aboard.

What are they after?

The Star understands that Wednesday have been weighing up deals designed to strengthen their defence and attack and despite a dearth of concrete links heading into these final hours of the window, there’s no reason to believe that mission has changed.

The priority, it’s believed, is central defence. Both Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa are out until late March and there seems little doubt reinforcements are needed. As far as a new striker goes, it’s believed to be seen as less of a priority given Wednesday’s scoring record and the addition of Cissoko as an added attacking threat - if not a frontline striker. But the feeling is they’re working for both.

How much space is left in their squad? Will there be outgoings?

In terms of Wednesday’s EFL squad list, the signings of Armstrong and Cissoko brings their number to 24, meaning that if two or more new faces were to be signed some existing players would need to be moved on - or left unregistered.

Speaking over the weekend, Röhl suggested this was something he would wish to avoid - and that should the right opportunities open up to bring players in, decisions would have to be made on pushing the exit door ajar.

Cissoko became their third loan player - along with James Beadle and Shea Charles - which effectively leaves two spaces for new loanees given the maximum of five allowed in an EFL matchday squad, though clubs can register as many as they like.

What about foreign players?

Immigration changes brought in after Brexit made work permits harder to come by and football rules were changes accordingly.

Championship clubs can use up to four Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) slots to recruit international players who wouldn't qualify for work permits under Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria. At the outset of the season Wednesday were left with only one slot, though it was confirmed that the number of games Djeidi Gassama has played in recent months has elevated him from that status, meaning the Owls have two slots remaining.

Röhl confirmed to The Star that Cissoko is not an ESC player, meaning those two slots remain. It’s expected Japanese left-back Ryo Hatsuse would have to be signed on that status.

What’s going on with Hatsuse?

It’s an ongoing consideration. Röhl made clear that a final decision over Hatsuse would be made late - though on the understanding he is now a free agent after his Vissel Kobe contract came to an end, his is a signing that can be made after the deadline if needs be.

What deals are possible?

In an almost playful mood in his midweek presser on Thursday, Röhl ruled little out. Asked whether permanent cash deals were off the table, he said anything was possible. Asked whether they had looked at possible signings from foreign shores, he again didn’t rule anything out but hinted at the need for players that know the league.

Premier League loans remain a hot topic - Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino was a link that arose over the weekend, though it was also reported that the likes of Marseille were keen. Other than that, names are low on the ground as things stand. Last January Wednesday signed Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen on deadline day loans - neither had been spoken of as a potential target until news broke that day.

Watch this space. We’ll be with you throughout the day.