Sheffield United complete deadline-day hat-trick as surprise signing beats 11pm transfer cut-off

Sheffield United have completed a hat-trick of deadline day signings after beating the 11pm cut off to tie up a deal for 22-year-old Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres. The Star revealed earlier that the Blades were closing in on a shock double signing, with Caceres and fellow new boy Christian Nwachukwu identified by the AI model introduced by the Blades’ new owners.

The Blades have now confirmed the arrival of Cacares from Peruvian side FBC Melgar, taking the Blades’ window arrivals to seven after defender Rob Holding checked in on loan from Crystal Palace earlier today. United described Cacares’ signing as “identified through United's data driven transfer strategy” and is subject to relevant documentation being lodged and approved.

Cacares, who has signed a deal until 2027 with the option of a further year, arrived in Sheffield on Monday and said: "I am pleased to be joining Sheffield United and I am looking forward to my next challenge."

Boss Chris Wilder added: "With the collaborative way we work with regards signings, the options available to the club under the new ownership allows us to cast our net further afield.

"I've spoken previously about how we are looking to be more data driven with some of our targets, and we have explored the use of this to find players which were previously not on our radar. Jefferson has been identified using this strategy, and he's a young lad who we're keen to develop."