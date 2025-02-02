Why there is no plan to get Charlie McNeill out on loan from Sheffield Wednesday

There is no current plan to get Sheffield Wednesday youngster Charlie McNeill out on loan before the closure of the transfer window.

The Star reported earlier in the window that the former Manchester United starlet is of interest to clubs in League One and in the Scottish top tier in the last month and that despite that interest, a move out was unlikely as Wednesday sought to keep McNeill’s development in-house.

Aged 21, McNeill has made only two short substitute appearances for the Owls this season but impressed in a two-goal Carabao Cup debut at Hull City at the start of the season. Though match minutes have been hard to come by, Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken highly of his development behind the scenes.

Speaking towards the back end of the week, Röhl suggested that understanding was on the money and explained the thinking behind keeping the youngster on at Middlewood Road. McNeill has previously had time out on loan at Newport County and Stevenage and while the Wednesday boss sees the benefit of time out elsewhere for young players, he said timing was of importance. Röhl looked at the timeline of Bailey Cadamarteri’s time with the senior Owls set-up and suggested the summer might be a better fit for a loan out.

“Charlie is a long-term project, that was the key in the summer when we decided to sign him,” Röhl told The Star. “His commitment here is every day, it is fantastic how he trained and this is a part of how we think. We need the commitment, we need to be on the one page everybody together. I see a group and with Charlie I see a player who is always pushing, trying, moving forward.

“From the outside I can maybe understand a little bit of disappointment but when you look to the long-term we will see what we can do in the second leg and especially in the summer. A good example is Bailey, he went out and got the minutes and it is a little bit of a pity that he is injured now but he scored eight goals and it is a good step. Why not?”

Wednesday have sent Sean Fusire out on loan with Carlisle United as well as Cadamarteri, while McNeill’s fellow youngsters Gabriel Otegbayo and Pierce Charles playing a role in the first team. Otegbayo’s story this season shows heightened opportunity is possible given the ups and downs a season can throw at a squad.

“We have Sean out there now, he gets minutes and minutes, let's see,” he said. “We have exciting players; look at Gab, he gets regular minutes because of the injuries and it is sometimes about timing. We are in a good way at the moment with our young players.”