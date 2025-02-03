Inside Sheffield United's transfer deadline day amid improved defender bid, Japhet Tanganga and shock double deal

Sheffield United have not given up hope of landing QPR’s Jimmy Dunne ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline - but are also considering alternative targets in case the move proves too problematic. United saw their first offer rejected for the defender last week and have submitted another today as they look to plug the sizeable gap left by Harry Souttar’s injury.

As we revealed earlier the Blades are also expected to firm up their interest in Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga with a concrete offer while there are another couple of options on their radar in a window that has proved difficult to land central defensive targets across the leagues. The centre-half issue was seen as the final piece of the jigsaw for the Blades but deadline day often throws up a surprise or two and that arrived in news of a shock double deal, for two forwards from overseas.

They, we understand, were identified using artificial intelligence and driven by the club’s new American ownership group. Medicals are understood to have been lined up today for the pair, who we are told have a limited grasp of English and play in positions on the wing which United are currently well-stocked in.

Elsewhere there is interest from League One big-spenders Birmingham City in young Blade Kurtis Havenheld, who could move on before the 11pm deadline, while United are confident that none of their main actors, as boss Chris Wilder calls them, will be prised away before the window slams firmly shut. There could still be departures on loan, with the likes of Ryan One and Louie Marsh potentially getting some much-needed first-team exposure after United bolstered their attacking options with the signings of Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz.

United have had an excellent window so far with four additions and Wilder will change his verdict to “outstanding” if they can land a centre-half on its final day, with Rob Holding of Crystal Palace another option to bring cover, competition and experience to an area that was decimated by Souttar’s untimely Achilles’ injury. United only have Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson as senior and specialist centre-half options although some players, including Alfie Gilchrist and Rhys Norrington-Davies, can cover there if necessary.